COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The only description of the suspect is a Black male, approximately forty years of age, wearing a black shirt and brown pants.

Anyone who sees a suspicious person in the area should call CCSO at (843) 549-2211.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.