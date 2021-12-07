Airsoft gun found in student’s backpack at Forest Hills Elementary, deputies said

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office shared this image of a airsoft gun found in a student’s backpack.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County said an airsoft gun, which looked like a real gun, was found at an elementary school Tuesday.

School Resource Officers said they found the airsoft gun in a student’s backpack Tuesday morning at Forest Hills Elementary.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office took possession of the gun. They said there was no threat to the school and no reports of any injuries.

Officials said the student was referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice for having the gun on school grounds.

No other details were provided.