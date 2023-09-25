COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials responded to a house fire in Colleton County Friday afternoon following a 911 call from an alert neighbor.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), crews responded to reports of smoke at a home on Nunuville Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

CCFR arrived to find light smoke coming from the eves of the doublewide mobile home.

Reports say firefighters contained the flames to the kitchen and were able to save the home and most of the homeowner’s belongings.

CCFR believes the origin of the fire was in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.