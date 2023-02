WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing a new charge in Colleton County, according to jail records.

Limited details are available, but jail records indicate deputies received an arrest warrant for a misdemeanor charge sometime on Thursday.

Murdaugh currently stands on trial in the alleged killing of his wife Maggie and son Paul at their family property in June 2021.

News 2 has reached out to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office for more information.