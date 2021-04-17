Alpacas, goats, mini donkeys, and more at new Cottageville farm

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Herd it Here Farm’ held its grand opening in Cottageville on Saturday, bringing with it alpacas, fainting goats, pigmy goats, chickens, mini donkeys, and more.

The farm serves as an educational and agricultural tourism site, where guests can learn about alpaca shearing and fiber, practice goat yoga, and feed and play with the farm animals.

Some big characters around the farm include:

Gidget, Valerie, and Dennis (alpacas)

Chuck and Molly, (fainting goats)

Charlotte (pygmy goat)

Pebbles, Elvis and Priscilla (Silie chickens)

Eddie (mini donkey)

100 guests visited the site at the grand opening, with hopes of many more to come.

Tickets are required. The cost is $10.50 for adults and $5.25 for children over three. Military, first responders, and front-line medical workers get in for free. Click here for tickets.