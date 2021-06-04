Annual ‘Rice Festival’ kicks off Friday in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Colleton County Rice Festival is happening this weekend!

The event, which features arts and crafts, food, fireworks, and other entertainment, was postponed earlier this year because of the pandemic.

Colleton County was a perfect fit for growing rice after it first arrived in 1685. Organizers say the event celebrates local heritage of rice in the community, the people, and the land.

The festival features plenty of family activities, including a 5K race, parade through downtown, and the crowning of the Queen of the Rice Festival.

Visitors are also invited to explore the Walterboro community. “Come see why Walterboro is the front porch of the Lowcountry,” organizers said.

The Colleton County Rice Festival takes place June 4th and 5th – for more information please visit ricefestival.org.