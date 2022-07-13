COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A hunting lodge in Colleton County suffered damages after a likely electrical fire broke out Tuesday evening, fire-rescue officials said.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said the fire happened in the 7200 block of Hendersonville Highway, just before 6:20 p.m.

The owner of the lodge was contacted by people attending a neighboring church before he called 911.

Arriving fire-rescue crews were met with smoke venting from the eaves of the home after the owner used a garden hose on the blaze, fire-rescue crews said.

Courtesy of Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Crews deployed one hose to put out the rest of the fire.

The blaze “burned into an exterior wall and firefighters used a chainsaw to remove a portion of the wall and extinguish the fire,” officials said.

The fire appeared to be “electrical in nature.”

Though most of the building was saved, the lodge suffered fire, smoke, and water damage.