Arrest made as deputies continue investigation into fatal shooting of a 17-year-old man

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the fatal shooting of a 17 year old.

Deputies initially responded to a call regarding an individual who had been shot at an unknown location and driven to a family residence back on October 10th. The male victim as transported to Colleton Medical Center where he later died.

According to information from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a second caller reported damage to a vehicle from gunfire which eventually led to the discovery of the initial crime scene – a remote intersection off Drain Road.

The caller told investigators that his vehicle was struck by gunfire from the wood line, but he was unable to identify any individuals.

After collecting evidence and processing the scene, investigators determined the caller, whose vehicle was struck by gunfire, returned fire from his vehicle.

They say the caller’s projectiles did not strike any of the assailants.

“The deceased 17-year-old male was one of at least three assailants that ambushed the caller,” deputies said. “The deceased male was struck multiple times by projectiles fired from one or more of the co-conspirators in the ambush.”

Investigators received information from several citizens on October 24th concerned that the caller’s family is being targeted over the death of the 17-year-old suspect.

“The information was preceded by two drive-by shootings in the Smoaks area,” deputies said. “Citizens reported a suspicious vehicle that was seen lurking around a residence. The vehicle was observed at least three times on Saturday and at one point, even parked outside a residence on the dead-end road.”

Around 11:00 p.m., instigators located the suspicious vehicle at a nearby bar and observed three handguns and a rifle inside the automobile.

Two of the weapons were reported stolen and two of the weapons matched the calibers of spent casings recovered from Friday night’s drive-by shootings in Smoaks.

Deputies say the vehicle owner and operator, identified as Joshua Kareem Dubois, was arrested for possession of a stolen pistol, receiving stolen goods, and possession of crack cocaine. All four weapons and ammunition were seized for comparison to evidence from the other incidents.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.