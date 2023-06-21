COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State and local leaders gathered in Colleton County Tuesday for a dedication ceremony in honor of the late County Councilman W. Gene Whetsell.

CREDIT: Colleton County Fire Rescue

CREDIT: Colleton County Fire Rescue

CREDIT: Colleton County Fire Rescue

The Ashepoo River Bridge on ACE Basin Parkway has been named in honor of County Councilman W. Gene Whetsell for his decades of honorable service to Colleton County.

The dedication was held at the boat landing at Joe’s Fish Camp on the Ashepoo River at the foot of the Bridge on ACE Basin Parkway.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says the event was attended by over 200 people, many of whom were friends or family of Whetsell.

Senator Margie Bright Matthews, Senator Campsen, Representative Robby Robbins, Highway Commissioner Barnwell Fishburne and County Councilman Dr. Joseph Flowers spoke of Mr. Whetsell’s many accomplishments.