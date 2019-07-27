Authorities investigating body found in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County are investigating after discovering the body of a deceased person early Saturday morning.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was located in the area of Hope Plantation Road.

Deputies say this is an active investigation. No other details were provided.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at: 843-549-1203.

