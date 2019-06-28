Authorities investigating suspicious fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a home in Colleton County this week.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a motorist reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a mobile home on Harlequin Lane just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Nearly 80% of the home was consumed in flames when crews arrived.

Crews were only able to save one room of the home after fighting the flames for about an hour. The remainder of the structure was destroyed with one end having the floor entirely burned away.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the home was vacant and no power was connected, but said the fire appeared to have been intentionally set.

SLED’s Arson Unit and state investigators were called in to investigate the fire.

Anyone with information concerning the fire is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211, the SLED Arson Hotline at 800-922-7766 or Fire-Rescue Headquarters at 843-539-1960.









Photos courtesy: Colleton County Fire-Rescue