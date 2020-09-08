Authorities looking for a suspicious vehicle in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a suspicious vehicle that was involved in a theft from a hotel in Walterboro.

According to the Walterboro Police Department, investigators are looking to identify the owner/operator a white vehicle that has been seen entering hotel parking lots and recently took a Gatorbox Cooler from a guest.

Police say the vehicle is missing a hubcap on the front driver’s side.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Fisk at 843-782-1031.