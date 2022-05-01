

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Colleton County.

Deputies and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are responding to the 300 block of Perkins Path on Sunday night.

Details about the shooting are limited.

SLED is called in to investigate a shooting when it involves a member of law enforcement.

Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say the officers involved in the shooting incident are on paid administrative leave, per protocol, until the investigation has been completed.

