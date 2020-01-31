Authorities searching for man wanted on domestic violence charges in multiple counties

HAMPTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The search is on for a man wanted on domestic violence and larceny charges in South Carolina.

The Hampton Police Department said officers attempted to serve active warrants on 28-year-old Hallie Kirkland Lyons on Thursday when he fled the scene.

Authorities say he was later spotted by an officer with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources in the area of Lake Warren.

Lyons is described as a white male, 5’10” and 150 lbs.

He is wanted for domestic violence high and aggravated, larceny and multiple general sessions and domestic violence charges in surrounding counties.

If you see him, deputies say to use caution and do not approach him. You should call 911 or Hampton Dispatch at 803-943-9261.