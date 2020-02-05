Authorities searching for man who failed to register as sex offender

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County are searching for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.

Walter Reeves, 46, is wanted by both the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as a sex offender.

Reeves is also charged with two counts of grand larceny and second-degree burglary.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 843-549-2211 or 843-549-6926.