Authorities surprise child battling cancer with gifts

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office surprised a little girl last Friday with toys and trinkets.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office found out about Kyra via Facebook and wanted to do something that would make her day. According to the Facebook post, her family continuously makes quite a few trips to MUSC on a weekly basis for treatments regarding her condition.

Kyra and her cousins gathered around the door as deputies arrived with their patrol lights on making a grand entrance for Kyra as they pulled into the driveway. Authorities stated that Kyra Varn is “the cutest bright spirited little girl”.

Kyra, her grandmother, and her younger cousins greeted deputies and were full of smiles and questions about their job. Deputies presented Kyra with a bag full of toys and trinkets from the Sheriff’s Office staff.

Deputies let the children have a sneak peek inside their patrol cars to test out the lights and sirens including talking on the loudspeaker.