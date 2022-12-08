COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries announced a multi-million dollar expansion that will bring almost 600 jobs to Colleton County.

Kontrolmatik Technologies announced Wednesday a $270 million expansion that will create 575 new jobs.

The company manufactures battery energy storage systems, according to the office of Governor Henry McMaster.

“BESS offers a variety of existing grid support functions including increasing grid efficiency, providing grid stabilization, lowering the cost of electricity to consumers or supplying backup power during outages.”

The company is expecting to launch operations in 2024.

“The company’s commitment to our state and our people is a testament to South Carolina’s workforce solutions for advanced, high-tech talent,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We’re proud to be home to this innovative company and look forward to building our relationship for many more years to come.”

Jobseekers can visit the company’s career page for employment opportunities.