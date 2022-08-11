COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Bee City Zoo will honor first responders with a three-day discount deal.

From August 11 through 14, people in the following profession will be eligible for free admission:

  • Firefighters
  • EMTS
  • Uniformed police officers
  • State troopers
  • Border Patrol
  • Investigators
  • Evidence technicians
  • Firearms examiners
  • Crime lab technicians
  • 911 dispatchers
  • Corrections officers
  • Handwriting examiners
  • Intelligence analysts
  • Investigative assistances
  • All active and retired military members

First responders can also purchase up to six tickets for family members at a 50% discount.

A valid photo ID is required. Fire/police badges and ID cards are accepted but must be accompanied by a photo ID.

Click here for more information.