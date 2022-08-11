COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Bee City Zoo will honor first responders with a three-day discount deal.

From August 11 through 14, people in the following profession will be eligible for free admission:

Firefighters

EMTS

Uniformed police officers

State troopers

Border Patrol

Investigators

Evidence technicians

Firearms examiners

Crime lab technicians

911 dispatchers

Corrections officers

Handwriting examiners

Intelligence analysts

Investigative assistances

All active and retired military members

First responders can also purchase up to six tickets for family members at a 50% discount.

A valid photo ID is required. Fire/police badges and ID cards are accepted but must be accompanied by a photo ID.

Click here for more information.