COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Bee City Zoo will honor first responders with a three-day discount deal.
From August 11 through 14, people in the following profession will be eligible for free admission:
- Firefighters
- EMTS
- Uniformed police officers
- State troopers
- Border Patrol
- Investigators
- Evidence technicians
- Firearms examiners
- Crime lab technicians
- 911 dispatchers
- Corrections officers
- Handwriting examiners
- Intelligence analysts
- Investigative assistances
- All active and retired military members
First responders can also purchase up to six tickets for family members at a 50% discount.
A valid photo ID is required. Fire/police badges and ID cards are accepted but must be accompanied by a photo ID.
