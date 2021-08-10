Beloved Colleton County High School teacher has died, district confirms

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.

Dozens of tributes have been posted on social media following the passing of Colleton County High School teacher Patrick Thomas, many of whom called the teacher a mentor and friend.

Thomas served as director of Tour de Lowcountry, which takes place during the Colleton County Rice Festival.

Colleton County athletics cancelled afternoon activities on Monday after learning about Thomas’ passing.

