COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street.

The victim received a head injury in the crash.

Numerous bystanders tended to the victim and they blocked incoming traffic from hitting the man who was laying in the middle of the roadway, officials said.

Fire-rescue crews arrived at the scene and treated the victim before transporting him to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

The crash is being investigated by the Walterboro Police Department.