WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Sgt. Gary Miller said the car versus bicycle crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Peurifoy Road near Henry Street – which is about a mile south of Walterboro.

The bicyclist and a 2016 Chevrolet Impala were traveling south on Peurifoy Road when the collision happened.

Trooper Miller said the bicyclist died, but the driver of the Chevrolet – the only occupant – was not injured. He said no charges have been filed.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.