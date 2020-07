COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Blood Connection is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, at 1118 Thunderbolt Drive in Walterboro.

The drive will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Donors can scan a QR code on their mobile device to make an appointment online.

All donors will be screened for COVID-19 antibodies, which could provide convalescent plasma to help currently infected patients recover.

Donors will also be rewarded a $20 Visa gift card.