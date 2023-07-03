COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members say they are at a “loss for words” after learning that six relatives were found dead in a burned Colleton County home.

David and Monique Magwood told News 2 that several of their family members were inside the home that caught fire along Folly Creek Lane on Sunday.

David Magwood said he lost his 101-year-old mother during the fire.

“I can’t say what happened, but I do know one thing. I was expecting, all through life, for my mom to go to bed (at night) and not wake up in the morning. And when I heard what I heard, I was very dissatisfied. It wasn’t nice at all. But anyway, it is what it is. It’s in the hands of the man upstairs,” he said.

Agencies responded to a house fire in the Green Pond community around 11:00 a.m. where authorities found six people dead and another in critical condition.

The sole surviving victim was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. During an investigation, Colleton County deputies obtained information that led to the arrest of Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, for the victim’s attempted murder.

The seven victims have not been identified as of Monday morning.

Manigo is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing at the Colleton County Jail on Monday afternoon for the attempted murder. Deputies say additional charges are pending the identification and autopsy of the six people who were found dead at the Folly Creek Lane home.