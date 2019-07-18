Burning candles may have led to mobile home fire near Cottageville

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are investigating a fire that destroyed a mobile home near Cottageville early Thursday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to a single wide mobile home on Red Oak Road north of Cottageville just before 2:30 a.m. after a passerby noticed the fire.

Fire-Rescue said the home had been burning unnoticed for some time and the roof along with most of the floor had already burned away when crews arrived.

Crews used a deck gun to knock down most of the remaining fire, then deployed two handlines to finish extinguishing the flames. They had the fire under control within 20 minutes but were on the scene for four hours.

The fire appeared to have started near the center of the home. The homeowner believes it may have originated from scented candles that had been left burning earlier in the day.

No one was at home when the fire occurred. No injuries were reported.\