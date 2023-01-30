COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An unattended trash pile fire burned acres of forest, before reaching a neighbor’s property in Colleton County on January 17.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe the fire was started by children burning a trash pile at a residence on Robin Drive.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

According to CCFR, crews were dispatched to an outdoor fire around 2:00 p.m. at the 100 block of Robin Drive.

Additional 911 reports dispatched crews to a building on Pratt Court for a reported structure fire.

The fire damaged one and a half acres of land, a wooden fence, several lawnmowers, equipment, and two storage buildings.

Crews extinguished the fire and stopped the flames from destroying an additional workshop and storage building.

Fire units were on the scene for two hours.