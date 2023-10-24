COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers were injured Saturday after their ATV struck a driveway drain and overturned.

The incident happened on Adams Road in the Cottageville area.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the teens – 16 and 14 – were ejected from the vehicle when the ATV toppled over, trapping the teens underneath. Witnesses ran towards the scene of the crash, lifted the vehicle off the boys, and supported the four-wheeler until firefighter paramedics arrived.

First responders quickly arrived and provided care, including bleeding control, splinting and administering pain medication for the victims.

The teens were taken to the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital at the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. The SC Highway Patrol is currently investigating.