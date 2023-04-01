COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead and another injured following a high-speed crash Thursday afternoon on I-95 at Exit 57.

According to the Colleton County Fire Rescue, a Hyundai was traveling south on I-95 when it left the roadway around 12:40 p.m.

Reports say the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a cable barrier, ran through the median, became tangled in the cable barrier cables, and caught fire.

Officials report several motorists stopped to assist and were able to force open the doors to remove a female passenger.

An unconscious male driver was pulled from the burning car and taken several hundred feet away from the car where bystanders began CPR.

Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes later and transported the man to Colleton Medical Center, where he died.

The female passenger was also transported to the Colleton Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, the man may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.