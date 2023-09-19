COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man sustained traumatic injuries after being ejected from a car along Jefferies Highway on Saturday.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, an SUV was traveling northbound on Jefferies Highway when it left the roadway, jumped a ditch, struck a power pole, and ejected the driver.

The SUV flipped multiple times before landing on its side in a field.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Reports say bystanders stopped to render aid to the victim.

Firefighter-Paramedics treated the man at the scene and airlifted him to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.