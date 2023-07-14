ROUND O, S.C. (WCBD) – A camper that was being used as a residence was destroyed during a Wednesday afternoon fire.

9-1-1 received a report that an RV was on fire off Rowe Lane near Round O Crossroads, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The vehicle was fully involved when crews arrived at the scene.

“The RV was located well off of the road in a wooded area. A nearby vehicle as well as a great deal of debris was also on fire,” said Fire Rescue officials.

  • Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue
  • Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue
  • Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue
  • Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

The camper and people’s belongings were destroyed. No injuries were reported.

Two people are being helped by the American Red Cross.