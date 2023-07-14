ROUND O, S.C. (WCBD) – A camper that was being used as a residence was destroyed during a Wednesday afternoon fire.

9-1-1 received a report that an RV was on fire off Rowe Lane near Round O Crossroads, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The vehicle was fully involved when crews arrived at the scene.

“The RV was located well off of the road in a wooded area. A nearby vehicle as well as a great deal of debris was also on fire,” said Fire Rescue officials.

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

The camper and people’s belongings were destroyed. No injuries were reported.

Two people are being helped by the American Red Cross.