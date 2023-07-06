Green Pond, S.C. (WCBD) – Six victims of the deadly incident at a home on Folly Creek Lane were honored with a candlelight vigil on Thursday night.

The Colleton County community came together at Ace Basin Park to share memories and honor the 6 lives of the Magwood family that were lost lost on July 2.

The candlelight vigil was organized by the nonprofit GP Hope Inc.

A relative of the Magwood family, Demia Maggie Magwood, said the large crowds showed how impactful the family was.

“It shows exactly, you know, who they was as people. It shows it speaks volumes there are hundreds of people out here,” said Maggie Magwood.

During the event family and friends shared memories and solidarity through moments of silence and prayer. An event organizer says community support was vital for this ceremony.

“We are coming together and just backing the family and letting everyone know that hey we are here and this we are one community this has an impact on every and its hurt everyone but we’re going to pull together and we have each other backs,” said Takiyah Sheppard, the coordinator, and administrator with GP Hope Inc.

Ryan Manigo has been charged with the murder of 2 of those victims, including his own daughter, 11-year-old Shariah Manigo, and his sister-in-law 50-year-old michele wright. He was also charged with the attempted murder of a 13-year-old who survived.

David Magwood Jr., spoke during the event to honor the 13-year-old survivor.

“The only living one who will be able to tell us what happened, there is one living survivor that we got to fight for,” said Magwood Jr.

Along with the Colleton County community. members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were also in attendance to honor those 6 lost last Sunday.