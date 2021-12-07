Candles may have sparked two separate mobile home fires Monday afternoon in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two separate mobile home fires were started by what officials believe to be candles burning in bedrooms of the homes Monday afternoon.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a home on Brittlebank Road around 1:00 p.m. and another on Strawberry Farm Road just after 2:30 p.m.

At the mobile home on Brittlebank Road, crews said the fire started in a bedroom, likely from a candle burning there. Fire-rescue officials said the fire burned from the bedroom into the void space above the rooms and damaged adjacent rooms.

Colleton County Fire Rescue crews respond to fire at mobile home on Brittlebank Road

“Firefighters kept the fire from advancing to the south end of the structure and saved many of the family’s belongings,” officials said. “The remainder of the home suffered smoke damage. The Red Cross is assisting the family.”

Meanwhile, crews said a Johnsonville family was displaced after a fire burned their mobile on Strawberry Farm Road just north of the Town of Smoaks.

Flames were coming from several windows when firefighters arrived. They made an aggressive attack and were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Colleton County Fire Rescue crews respond to a mobile home fire on Strawberry Farm Road Monday afternoon

“The fire is believed to have started from a candle in the bedroom,” officials said. “This was the second structure fire within two hours that was started from a candle.”

The interior of the mobile home suffered heavy damage. Officials said the Red Cross is assisting the family.