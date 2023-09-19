COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was transported after colliding with a utility trailer Friday night in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, a northbound Lexus collided with a loaded utility trailer on a “dark rural area” of Hendersonville Highway.

The crash happened south of Walterboro around 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

Reports say the truck pulling the trailer was turning into a residence when the crash occurred.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

The Lexus sustained heavy damage and the unrestrained driver suffered multiple traumatic injuries. Firefighter-Paramedics treated the driver at the scene, then transported him to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Hendersonville Highway was blocked for three hours while debris was cleared.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

