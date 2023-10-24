COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A semi-truck carrying several cars was damaged during an early Monday morning fire along I-95.

The incident happened near the 42-mile marker in Colleton County, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

A car hauler was found in the breakdown lane with the rear of the trailer and three vehicles on fire. Officials said the fire is believed to have started near the rear wheels on the trailer.

No injuries were reported; however, the trailer and cars were heavily damaged.