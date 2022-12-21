COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded early Wednesday morning to a mobile home fire which officials believe was caused by squatters living in the vacant home.

Crews arrived to the home on Wedgeon Road around 1:40 a.m. and found “heavy smoke conditions and flames coming from several windows of the singlewide mobile home.”

Via CCFR

Firefighters took two handlines into the home and began knocking down flames. They used chainsaws to remove portions of the wall and floor to reach the flames.

The majority of the fire was under control in about 20 minutes, but crews were there for about four hours securing the scene.

According to CCFR, there was no power in the home. “It appeared squatters were using some type of gas heater for heat [and] the fire started in the area of the heater,” CCFR said.