CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced Tuesday evening that Highway 162 has been shut down due to a fatal shooting in Colleton County.

According to CCSO, one person was killed.

The road was shut down shortly before 6:00 p.m. CCSO did not say when the road is expected to reopen. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.