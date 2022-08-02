COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Colleton County pool hall.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall off Sniders Highway early Saturday morning. A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and later died at Trident Medical Center.

Deputies said 39-year-old Shannon Kinard is wanted for murder in connection with that shooting.

Kinard is described as 5’10” and 120 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him or know where he may be, you are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.