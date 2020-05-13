CCSO: Man wearing ankle monitor broke into patrol vehicle

COLLETON C.O., S.C. (WCBD) -The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested Dre’Quan Ramon Stephens for a string of auto break-ins.

According to CCSO, Stephens burglarized multiple cars on May 5, including a CCSO patrol vehicle. He stole “a department-issued firearm and several pieces of law enforcement equipment” during the break in.

Investigators used home surveillance footage to identify Stephens as the suspect, and discovered “all of the items stolen on May 5th, as well as additional property that is being processed” in Stephens’ possession.

Stephens has been on supervised release with the SC Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services since January. GPS data from his ankle monitor is being “compared to the crime data to determine if Stephens is the offender in similar pending cases.” He is currently linked to four additional cases, but investigators believe he may be connected to as many as 24 additional cases.

Currently, Stephens is facing five charges of larceny from a motor vehicle. The investigation is active.