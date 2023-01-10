COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting.

According to CCSO, deputies and fire-rescue crews responded to the 100 block of Platinum Road around 7:30 a.m. in reference to a man lying face down on the side of the road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that the man had been shot to death.

Deputies arrested Kenneth Roldan-Rosario (21) of New York on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Roldan-Rosario is booked at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing as of Tuesday evening.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.