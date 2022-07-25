In addition to a popcorn maker, classic popcorn bags or buckets will help you create the ultimate movie theater experience.

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is partnering with radio station Z-93 Jamz and Healthy Blue South Carolina to give away 200 movie tickets.

The first 200 viewers at Ivanhoe Family Cinemas will receive a ticket to DC League of Super-Pets as well as a free popcorn and drink.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 5:30 p.m.

Click here for more information on the giveaway.

For those that don’t get the tickets to Super-Pets, Ivanhoe Family Cinemas is offering free screenings of movies every Tuesday through Thursday throughout the summer.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 will air July 26 through 28 at 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Peter Rabbit 1 will air August 2 through 4 at 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Peter Rabbit 2 will air August 9 through 11 at 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Click here for more information on the free showings and other showing times.