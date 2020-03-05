Charleston Composites, Inc. to establish in Colleton County, bring 28 new jobs

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A company that specializes in the recreation and defense marine industries will soon bring more than two dozen new jobs to Colleton County.

A newly formed computer numerical control tooling company, Charleston Composites, Inc., announced on Thursday plans to establish operations in the county.

According to a press release from Governor Henry McMaster’s office, the company’s more than $3.8 million investment is projected to create 28 new jobs in the county.

The family-owned and operated business has over 100 years of combined experience in the marine industry and provides innovative design and tooling services for composite materials in the marine and architecture industries.

Charleston Composites. Inc. will be located at 1113 Hope Plantation Lane in Jacksonboro. The company’s 87,000-square-foot facility will include three, five-axis large-format CNC mills.

The operations will allow the company to provide advanced tooling for manufacturing large boats and eventually expand into the aerospace, automotive and defense sectors.

“It’s always good news when a company decides to invest within our borders. We welcome Charleston Composites, Inc. to South Carolina, and congratulate them on this $3.8 million investment that will bring 28 more jobs to Colleton County,” said Gov. McMaster.

“We are proud to bring this technology into the state and even more proud to be the only ones in South Carolina with this kind of facility and expertise to serve our customers,” said Charleston Composites, Inc. President Ben Robertson. “We appreciate the support of our community as we invest in the people of Colleton County and South Carolina.”

The facility is expected to be online by April 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Charleston Composites, Inc. team should visit http://www.charlestoncomposites.com/.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Colleton County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction, according to the release.

“Charleston Composites, Inc.’s investment is another vote of confidence in the workforce of Colleton County. Their work is state-of-the-art in boat manufacturing, and we are excited about their diversification into other sectors as well,” said Colleton County Economic Alliance Chair Lee Petrolawicz.