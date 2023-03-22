COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man was critically injured Monday night after he was ejected during a high-speed crash along US Highway 17, officials said.

First responders said that a southbound Honda CR-V struck a guard rail in a curve while traveling on the ACE Basin Parkway (US 17) near Balchem Lane, causing the driver to lose control of their vehicle.

The vehicle flipped several times, ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.

“The car crossed back over both southbound lanes, the median, and both northbound lanes before landing on its roof in a swamp,” said officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the driver was thrown onto the asphalt cross-over in the median. He was found face down, unconscious, in the roadway, and had suffered multiple traumatic injuries and a head injury.

The man was initially treated on the scene before being airlifted to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Fire units were on the scene for four hours assisting troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.