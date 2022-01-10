Check your tickets: $100K Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lottery player in Walterboro won $100,000 on a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket over the weekend.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Busy Corner #4 on Bells Highway and matched all five numbers during Saturday’s drawing.

“Had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $200,000,” lottery officials said.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

