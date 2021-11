COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter on Saturday will be distributing various pet supplies donated by online pet retailer, Chewy.

Pet food and litter will be available for pet owners from 10:00 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last.

The drive-thru event is taking place at Rock Solid Church (200 Cottageville Highway, Walterboro).

While there is “plenty of dry dog food and cat litter,” canned cat and dog food will be limited to three per vehicle.