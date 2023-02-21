COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Four people, including a child, were injured in a high-speed crash involving two vehicles in Colleton County on Monday afternoon.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR), the crash happened on Bells Highway at the intersection of Doctor’s Creek Road around 2:2o p.m.

The cars were reportedly both traveling westbound when they collided and slid off into a roadside ditch.

A six-year-old boy was found unresponsive at the scene and taken to MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Trauma Center. Two adults from the same vehicle and an adult in the second vehicle were also taken to the hospital, CCFR officials said.

The current condition of the victims is unknown.

A portion of Bells Highway was blocked for about 45 minutes while crews worked on the scene, according to officials.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.