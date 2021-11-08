Child injured during ‘accidental shooting’ in Colleton County Friday evening, officials said

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A child was injured during what was described as an ‘accidental shooting’ in Colleton County Friday evening.

It happened at a home off Chisolm Road just before 7:30 p.m.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, a caller told 9-1-1 operators that an adult was attempting to unload a handgun when it discharged, and a bullet struck a 10-year-old girl in the face.

Firefighter-paramedics said the child was in “stable condition” when they arrived, and the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

“Family members had controlled the bleeding prior to the arrival of Fire-Rescue,” officials said.

The child was treated at the scene and then taken to the Children’s Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina for additional treatment.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.