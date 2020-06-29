City of Walterboro and Colleton County pass mask mandate

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Both Walterboro City Council and Colleton County Council met on Monday to discuss an Emergency Ordinance requiring citizens to wear face coverings in public. The Joint Council voted in favor of the order, which is set to take effect July 1 at 6:00 a.m.

The Ordinance requires masks be worn by patrons and employees in all commercial establishments, including:

Restaurants

Retail stores

Salons/barber shops

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Exemptions outlined in the Ordinance include:

In religious establishments (although face coverings are encouraged)

In personal vehicles

While alone or with members of a household and six feet of distance from other parties can be maintained

While exercising outdoors, if six feet of distance from other parties can be maintained

While actively eating, drinking, or smoking

When wearing a face covering would prevent the receipt of personal services

Those with health conditions that may be negatively impacted by wearing a face covering

Individuals that violate the Ordinance will be charged with a civil infraction, and fined up to $25. Businesses that fail to ensure employees comply with the order will also be charged with a civil infraction, and will face a fine of up to $100.