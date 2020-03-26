City of Walterboro works with local businesses to enact senior hours for vulnerable adults

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Walterboro is working with local businesses to ensure seniors and vulnerable citizens have a chance to shop for groceries and essential items in a safe environment.

Walterboro Mayor William Young is working with local grocery stores to establish a senior/vulnerable adult hour.

The first hour the store is open will be reserved for seniors and vulnerable adults effective beginning Friday, March 27th until further notice.

For example, Bi-Lo has enacted its hour from 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM.

This will allow our seniors or adults with risk factors, such as auto-immune disorders, to shop with less traffic inside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of participating stores:

“Mayor Young requests for the citizens of Walterboro to follow the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to include practicing good hygiene (washing hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface), observing social distancing measures, avoiding any unnecessary travel and we are urging people to stay home and only make those public outings that are absolutely necessary.”