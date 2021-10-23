Civil Air Patrol: One dead as a result of Walterboro plane crash

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Civil Air Patrol on Saturday confirmed that one fatality resulted from the Friday afternoon plane crash in Walterboro.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

According to a press release, “the Civil Air Patrol task is to secure the crash scene until the FAA and NTSB arrive.”

According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue, the pilot was transported to MUSC for multiple traumatic injuries and burns.

