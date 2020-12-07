Colleton Co. crash leaves one dead and one hospitalized, driver taken into custody

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Colleton County that left one dead and one person hospitalized.

According to SCHP, the collision took place early Sunday morning at 1:00 a.m. on SC-63, Sniders Highway, in Colleton County.

The 2008 Lincoln four-door was traveling north on SC-63 when the vehicle ran off the right hand side of the road and overturned. The passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and reported dead at the scene.

The driver of the car Edwin Lucas, 18, was also not wearing a seatbelt and hospitalized with life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Lucas was arrested and charged with a felony DUI involving death as a result of the collision.

The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP.

