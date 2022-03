COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Saturday morning single-vehicle collision in Colleton County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said that a Colleton County driver died after their car veered off Round O Road and struck a tree.

The driver was traveling south on the roadway and the crash was reported just after 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The driver died at the scene.

SCHP is investigating the crash.